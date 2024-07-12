Women's Health Prenatal Education Program

2-PART LIVE VIRTUAL SERIES

When: Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





The Understanding Birth Prenatal Education Program is a live virtual course that covers the latest evidence-based recommendations from late pregnancy to postpartum:

Late pregnancy and early labor

Natural stages of labor

Evidence-based comfort techniques

Medical procedures

Cesarean birth

Postpartum recovery and resources

Newborns

This course takes place on Tuesday and Thursday, October 1st and 3rd, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information and to sign up, please contact your VA San Diego Maternity Care Coordinator or Jane Ferguson at 619-680-1758.

