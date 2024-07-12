Women's Health Prenatal Education Program
2-PART LIVE VIRTUAL SERIES
When:
Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
The Understanding Birth Prenatal Education Program is a live virtual course that covers the latest evidence-based recommendations from late pregnancy to postpartum:
- Late pregnancy and early labor
- Natural stages of labor
- Evidence-based comfort techniques
- Medical procedures
- Cesarean birth
- Postpartum recovery and resources
- Newborns
This course takes place on Tuesday and Thursday, October 1st and 3rd, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information and to sign up, please contact your VA San Diego Maternity Care Coordinator or Jane Ferguson at 619-680-1758.
Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT