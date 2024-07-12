Skip to Content

Women's Health Prenatal Education Program

three mothers/mothers-to-be

2-PART LIVE VIRTUAL SERIES

When:

Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Understanding Birth Prenatal Education Program is a live virtual course that covers the latest evidence-based recommendations from late pregnancy to postpartum: 

  • Late pregnancy and early labor
  • Natural stages of labor
  • Evidence-based comfort techniques
  • Medical procedures
  • Cesarean birth
  • Postpartum recovery and resources
  • Newborns

This course takes place on Tuesday and Thursday, October 1st and 3rd, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information and to sign up, please contact your VA San Diego Maternity Care Coordinator or Jane Ferguson at 619-680-1758.

Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

