Women's Health Prenatal Education Program

2-PART LIVE VIRTUAL SERIES

When: Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





The Understanding Birth Prenatal Education Program is a live virtual course that covers the latest evidence-based recommendations from late pregnancy to postpartum:

Late pregnancy and early labor

Natural stages of labor

Evidence-based comfort techniques

Medical procedures

Cesarean birth

Postpartum recovery and resources

Newborns

This course takes place on Tuesday and Thursday, November 19th and 21st, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information and to sign up, please contact your VA San Diego Maternity Care Coordinator or Jane Ferguson at 619-680-1758.

Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

