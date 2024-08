Blood Donors Needed

When: Tue. Sep 3, 2024, 8:30 am – 3:00 pm PT Where: 1300 Rancho del Oro Drive Oceanside, CA Cost: Free





The American Red Cross Bloodmobile stops by the Oceanside VA Clinic on Tuesday, September 3 from 8:30am to 3:00pm. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code VASD. Then save up to 15 minutes on the appointment day by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. Donors are eligible for a free, exclusive Red Cross raglan shirt.

