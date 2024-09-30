Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Week - Day 3

WAVE Orientation and Recognition Day

When: Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: Multipurpose Room (MPR) 3350 La Jolla Village Drive San Diego, CA Cost: Free





We welcome you to join VA San Diego as we celebrate Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Week. Members of the Wellness & Enrichment Clinic (WAVE) present a WAVE Orientation and Recognition at the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center Wednesday, October 2 from 10:00am to 1:00 pm. Stop by to learn about CWT options for Veterans.

