Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Week - Day 3
WAVE Orientation and Recognition Day
When:
Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Multipurpose Room (MPR)
3350 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
We welcome you to join VA San Diego as we celebrate Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Week. Members of the Wellness & Enrichment Clinic (WAVE) present a WAVE Orientation and Recognition at the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center Wednesday, October 2 from 10:00am to 1:00 pm. Stop by to learn about CWT options for Veterans.