Virtual Caregiver and Family Resource Fair
When:
Wed. Oct 30, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join the VA San Diego's Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.
Virtual Resource Fairs
Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 12:00pm - 1:30pm
- National Cemetery Administration
- San Marcos Vet Center
- Veterans Benefit Administration
Wednesday, November 6, 2024, 12:00pm - 1:30pm
- Alzheimer's Association
- Aging & Independence Services
- Parkinson's Association of San Diego
- San Diego Caregiver Coalition
- Southern Caregiver Resource Center
Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:00pm - 1:30pm
- Adult Day Health Care
- Compassionate Contact Corps
- Homemaker Home Health Aide Care
- Patient Aligned Care Team Social Workers
- Mental Health
- Spinal Cord Injury Center
Questions? Contact the VA San Diego's Caregiver Support Program at 858-642-1215.