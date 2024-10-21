Skip to Content

Caregiver and Family Virtual Resource Fair

caregiver and family virtual resource fair banner

Virtual Resource Fair

When:

Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm PT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Join the VA San Diego's Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.

Virtual Resource Fairs

Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:00pm - 1:30pm

  •  Adult Day Health Care
  • Compassionate Contact Corps
  • Homemaker Home Health Aide Care 
  • Patient Aligned Care Team Social Workers
  • Mental Health
  • Spinal Cord Injury Center

Questions? Contact the VA San Diego's Caregiver Support Program at 858-642-1215.

Other VA events

Last updated: