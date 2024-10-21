Caregiver and Family Virtual Resource Fair
Virtual Resource Fair
When:
Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join the VA San Diego's Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.
Virtual Resource Fairs
- Adult Day Health Care
- Compassionate Contact Corps
- Homemaker Home Health Aide Care
- Patient Aligned Care Team Social Workers
- Mental Health
- Spinal Cord Injury Center
Questions? Contact the VA San Diego's Caregiver Support Program at 858-642-1215.