Veteran Orientation

compas with map drawing

Need help navigating and finding information about your VA health care and benefits?

When:

Wed. Mar 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Repeats

Where:

Building 1, Multipurpose Room

3350 La Jolla Village Drive

San Diego, CA

Cost:

Free

This one-session orientation class will help you better understand and navigate your VA health care and benefits, and services/programs available at VA San Diego. 

Open to all Veterans (new, established, or prospective) and their adult family members or caregivers.

Every second Wednesday of the month, from 10:00am - 12:30pm, Jennifer Moreno VAMC, Multipurpose Room.

Optional activities include:

  • Enrollment for VA health care
  • Veteran health ID card
  • VA technology review of IDMe/Login.gov, My HealtheVet, VA Apps, VA Video Connect

No appointment needed. 

For questions and more details, send an e-mail to SDCVAMCVeteranOrientation@va.gov.

Come join us! Refreshments will be provided.

Wed. Mar 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Wed. May 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Wed. Jun 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Wed. Jul 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

