Veteran Orientation
Need help navigating and finding information about your VA health care and benefits?
When:
Wed. Mar 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Building 1, Multipurpose Room
3350 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
This one-session orientation class will help you better understand and navigate your VA health care and benefits, and services/programs available at VA San Diego.
Open to all Veterans (new, established, or prospective) and their adult family members or caregivers.
Every second Wednesday of the month, from 10:00am - 12:30pm, Jennifer Moreno VAMC, Multipurpose Room.
Optional activities include:
- Enrollment for VA health care
- Veteran health ID card
- VA technology review of IDMe/Login.gov, My HealtheVet, VA Apps, VA Video Connect
No appointment needed.
For questions and more details, send an e-mail to SDCVAMCVeteranOrientation@va.gov.
Come join us! Refreshments will be provided.
Wed. Mar 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT
Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT
Wed. May 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT
Wed. Jun 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT
Wed. Jul 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT