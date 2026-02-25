Veteran Orientation

Need help navigating and finding information about your VA health care and benefits?

This one-session orientation class will help you better understand and navigate your VA health care and benefits, and services/programs available at VA San Diego.

Open to all Veterans (new, established, or prospective) and their adult family members or caregivers.

Every second Wednesday of the month, from 10:00am - 12:30pm, Jennifer Moreno VAMC, Multipurpose Room.

Optional activities include:

Enrollment for VA health care

Veteran health ID card

VA technology review of IDMe/Login.gov, My HealtheVet, VA Apps, VA Video Connect

No appointment needed.

For questions and more details, send an e-mail to SDCVAMCVeteranOrientation@va.gov.

Come join us! Refreshments will be provided.