Freedom 250 - VHA 80 - PACT Act Outreach Event

Get the care and benefits you've earned and deserve.

In honor of America’s 250th and the Veterans Health Administration’ 80th birthdays, please join the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at our Freedom 250 PACT Act outreach event.

The Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration, and Vet Centers will be on hand.

Don’t wait - get the care and benefits you’ve earned and deserve.

PACT Act screenings

Health Care enrollment

Benefits Claims assistance

Pre-Needs Burial registration

Information and Resources