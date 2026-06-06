Freedom 250 - VHA 80 - PACT Act Outreach Event
Get the care and benefits you've earned and deserve.
When:
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Where:
Main Lobby
8875 Aero Drive
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
In honor of America’s 250th and the Veterans Health Administration’ 80th birthdays, please join the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at our Freedom 250 PACT Act outreach event.
The Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration, and Vet Centers will be on hand.
Don’t wait - get the care and benefits you’ve earned and deserve.
PACT Act screenings
Health Care enrollment
Benefits Claims assistance
Pre-Needs Burial registration
Information and Resources