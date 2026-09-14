2026 POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

Please join VA San Diego as we honor all prisoners of war, former POWs, and those still missing in action. The POW/MIA flag flies every day at VA San Diego to remind us of the brave service members who still remain missing and unaccounted for. They are not — and will never be — forgotten. On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, we honor the devotion and courage of all those missing and unaccounted for, renew our commitments to their families, and promise to never cease in our efforts to bring them home.