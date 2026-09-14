PACT Act Outreach - Kearny Mesa

VA San Diego is hosting another of our quarterly PACT Act outreach events.

The PACT Act expands VA healthcare and benefits for toxic exposures including burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

You may be eligible for expanded VA healthcare if you were exposed.

We will be offering toxic exposer screenings, healthcare enrollment, and VA benefits claims assistance.

We'll also be hosting information tables staffed by representatives from the VA San Diego Healthcare System, the National Cemetery Administration, the Vet Centers, Veterans Service Organizations.

Don't wait! Come find out if you are eligible and get he care you have earned and deserve.