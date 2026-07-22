PRESS RELEASE

July 22, 2026

San Diego, CA - SAN DIEGO, Calif. – VA San Diego Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

(https://www.va.gov/san-diego-health-care/news-releases/va-san-diego-healthcare-system-receives-funding-for-continued-infrastructure-improvements)

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA San Diego Healthcare System in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Interventional Radiology Hybrid Room Renovation: The project adds a C‑arm and X‑ray tube that provide instant digital imaging, and it remains in the design phase while creating a modern scanning space that gives the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center a hybrid operating room for faster surgical procedures.

Mohs Procedure Room Conversion: The project repurposes former office space into a dedicated Mohs procedure room at the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center, increasing capacity beyond the shared procedure area and improving the existing procedure room to enhance patient comfort, safety, and care quality.

Temporary Boiler Site Preparation: The project adds an additional boiler at the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center, and it remains in the design phase while helping the facility meet required backup standards for heating systems.

Inpatient Med/Surg Unit Renovation: The project converts the former Community Living Center unit into an acute Medical/Surgery unit and updates the layout by changing multi‑patient rooms into single‑patient rooms.

Central Energy Plant Optimization: The project upgrades system controls and corrects deficiencies in the chilled water system and other related equipment.

Air Handler and Exhaust Fan Replacement: The project updates the air handling units and exhaust fans in the Jennifer Moreno Medical Center’s main hospital building and upgrades the control systems from older pneumatic controls to modern digital controls that connect to the building management system.

Sanitary Lateral System Replacement: The project redesigns and replaces the above‑ground sanitary system in the main hospital building at the Jennifer Moreno Medical Center to ensure reliable operation.

Sterile Cart‑Washer Installation: The project adds a new cart‑washer and air compressor to support the Sterile Processing Service and improve equipment cleaning.

Patient Lift Installation: The project places 103 patient lifts throughout the Jennifer Moreno Medical Center’s main hospital building to provide full coverage in patient rooms and restroom, exam rooms, and recovery areas, helping staff safely move patients.

“This funding allows VA San Diego Healthcare System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in San Diego and Imperial Counties,” said VA San Diego Healthcare System Director Dr. Frank P Pearson.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

Enrolled more than 180,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.

Opened 38 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.

Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 72% since Jan. 20, 2025, after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration. In February, this backlog fell to less than 100,000 claims for the first time since 2020.

Offered Veterans more than 2.8 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY25, the highest total in seven years.