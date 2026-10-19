VA San Diego Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 19, 2026

San Diego, CA - The VA San Diego Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the VA San Diego Healthcare System in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Electronic Health Record Modernization Infrastructure Upgrades: This project entails strengthening the campus IT networking backbone by adding communication rooms and cable infrastructure to enable a unified, interoperable health record system across VA, the Department of Defense, and participating community providers.

This project entails strengthening the campus IT networking backbone by adding communication rooms and cable infrastructure to enable a unified, interoperable health record system across VA, the Department of Defense, and participating community providers. Modernize Elevators: This project entails modernizing four elevators on the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center campus.

This project entails modernizing four elevators on the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center campus. Renovate West Entrance Patio Area: This project entails demolition, site preparation, structural improvements, installation of new hardscape systems, drainage upgrades, electrical enhancements, and landscape remediation in accordance with current VA standards.

This project entails demolition, site preparation, structural improvements, installation of new hardscape systems, drainage upgrades, electrical enhancements, and landscape remediation in accordance with current VA standards. Replace Primary Substation, Transformer, and Dual Primary Selective Switches: This project entails replacing 50-year-old electrical infrastructure with modern controls at the Jennifer Moreno VA San Diego Medical Center including replacing eight substations and their associated critical infrastructure throughout the campus.

“This funding allows VA San Diego to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in San Diego and Imperial counties,” said VA San Diego Healthcare System Director Dr. Frank P. Pearson.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026.