VA San Diego Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2026

San Diego, CA - SAN DIEGO, CA – VA San Diego Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding (VHA-NRM-Project-Awards-FY2026-Q2-508.pdf) in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA San Diego Healthcare System in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Interventional radiology computed tomography hybrid procedure room renovation comprised of C-arm and X-ray tube allowing for an instantaneous digital imaging: Currently in the design phase, the remodeled suite will provide a state-of-the-art scanning environment and give the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center a hybrid operating room on the first floor for the surgical team to use for time-saving procedures.

Convert offices to Mohs procedure room: Repurposes and transforms former office space at the Jennifer Moreno Medical Center into a new, dedicated Mohs procedure room, expanding capacity beyond the existing shared procedure area. As part of the project, the existing procedure room is also undergoing renovation to enhance patient experience and support the delivery of the highest‑quality, safest care while continuing to achieve the greatest patient outcomes.

Removal of trees from West walkway: Removes several diseased trees along the Jennifer Moreno Medical Center’s West entrance walkway in preparation for the remodel of the entire entry area. When complete, the project will feature new trees, a refreshed flat patio surface, new tables and chairs, and enhanced lighting to ensure safety and maintain a secure, accessible environment and to create an inviting outdoor space for patients, visitors, and staff.

Temporary boiler construction project site preparation: Currently in the design phase, the additional boiler will make the health care system’s Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center compliant with redundancy requirements for such systems.

Water Leak Damage Remediation: Addresses and repairs water related damage on the West Wing, 4th Floor of the Jennifer Moreno Medical Center, restoring the affected area and ensuring a safe, functional environment that supports continued delivery of high-quality care.

“This funding allows VA San Diego Healthcare System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in San Diego and Imperial Counties,” said VA San Diego Healthcare System Director Frank Pearson.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: