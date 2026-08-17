VA San Diego Pays Tribute to Medal of Honor Recipient with VA Centenarian Certificate

PRESS RELEASE

August 11, 2026

San Diego, CA - The VA San Diego Healthcare System (VASDHS) honored Medal of Honor recipient CAPT. Elmer Royce Williams during an employee town hall, presenting him with the VA Centenarian Certificate and the VA Secretary’s Coin in recognition of his extraordinary service and his recent milestone 101st birthday.

Williams, born April 4, 1925, in Wilmot, South Dakota, is one of the nation’s most celebrated naval aviators. His distinguished career spans World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. After entering the Naval Aviation Cadet program at age 17, he earned his wings in 1945 and went on to fly more than 180 combat missions, accumulate over 4,500 flight hours, and complete over 500 carrier landings aboard some of America’s most storied aircraft carriers.

His actions on November 18, 1952, remain legendary in U.S. naval history. During a combat air patrol from the USS Oriskany, then‑Lieutenant Williams engaged in what is now known as the longest dogfight in U.S. Navy history – a 35‑minute battle against seven MiG‑15s. Alone and massively outnumbered, Williams shot down four enemy aircraft and likely damaged two more. He returned safely to the carrier with no hydraulics, no ammunition, and 263 bullet holes in his Panther jet. His bravery and skill continue to inspire generations of aviators.

Williams later flew more than 110 missions in Vietnam and played a critical role in identifying and resolving a serious safety defect in the F‑4 Phantom after successfully landing a burning aircraft – an achievement credited with saving lives and improving aviation safety.

His awards and decorations include the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Flying Cross, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, and international honors such as the Republic of Korea’s Order of Military Merit.

During the town hall, VASDHS Director Frank P. Pearson highlighted the significance of the occasion.

“Captain Williams’ life and service represent more than a century of courage, dedication, and leadership,” the director said. “While we are a few months late in formally presenting his VA Centenarian Certificate, the meaning of today’s presentation remains profound. This certificate represents a birthday milestone and honors a veteran who has lived 101 years defined by longevity, impact, wisdom, and resilience. For Captain Williams, this recognition symbolizes a lifetime spent in service to others across three wars and beyond. It reflects our health system’s deep respect and the gratitude of the Department of Veterans Affairs.”

In addition to the certificate, Captain Williams received the VA Secretary’s Coin – an honor reserved for individuals whose service and example embody the highest ideals of the Department along with the VASDHS Director’s coin.

Williams had only a few words for the audience while being recognized, but in a side conversation with a staff member, he said “I’m honored to be here, to receive the [VA Centenarian] certificate – the VA provides great care.”‌

Captain Williams resides in Escondido, California, and continues to exemplify the integrity and character of America’s veterans – now 101 years young and still inspiring all who have the privilege of meeting him.