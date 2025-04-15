The MOVE! program equips Veterans with personal accountability for healthy eating, physical activity, and weight loss. With the help of our MOVE! care team, you can reduce health risks, prevent or reverse certain diseases, improve your quality of life, and even live longer!

MOVE! eligibility

You qualify for the MOVE! program if you:

Are a Veteran receiving care from the VA, and

Have a Body Mass Index (BMI) equal to or greater than (≥) 25. Compute your BMI using the Centers for Disease Control BMI Calculator

VA San Diego Health Care System MOVE! program features

How to enroll in MOVE!?

Check out VA San Diego's MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans YouTube video to learn about the options and choose the MOVE! support that best for you.

MOVE! Groups

Weekly appointments covering nutrition, physical activity and behavior change.

MOVE Groups are led by registered dietitians, clinical psychologists, and nurses. They provide structured discussions and help with personal accountability.

Self-schedule by calling (option 2 THEN option 3 for “Specialty Care”

Class Details