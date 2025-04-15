MOVE! weight management
MOVE!® is a weight management program helping Veterans lose weight, keep it off and improve their health.
The MOVE! program equips Veterans with personal accountability for healthy eating, physical activity, and weight loss. With the help of our MOVE! care team, you can reduce health risks, prevent or reverse certain diseases, improve your quality of life, and even live longer!
MOVE! eligibility
You qualify for the MOVE! program if you:
- Are a Veteran receiving care from the VA, and
- Have a Body Mass Index (BMI) equal to or greater than (≥) 25. Compute your BMI using the Centers for Disease Control BMI Calculator
VA San Diego Health Care System MOVE! program features
How to enroll in MOVE!?
Check out VA San Diego's MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans YouTube video to learn about the options and choose the MOVE! support that best for you.
MOVE! Groups
- Weekly appointments covering nutrition, physical activity and behavior change.
- MOVE Groups are led by registered dietitians, clinical psychologists, and nurses. They provide structured discussions and help with personal accountability.
- Self-schedule by calling
(option 2 THEN option 3 for “Specialty Care”
Class Details
- MOVE! Group (VA Video Connect):
- Thursdays 12:30-1:30 PM
- MOVE! Group for Women (VA Video Connect):
- Wednesday 10:30-11:30 AM
- Thursdays 8:00-9:00 AM
- Fridays 10:30-11:30 AM
- TeleMOVE!
- Receive up to six months of daily education reminders to help you stay on track with your weight loss plan.
- Frequent contact by the TeleMOVE! Care Coordinator who will review your responses each day to identify the need for additional guidance and contact.
- Request a consult from your healthcare provider.
- MOVE! Coach Mobile App
- MOVE! Coach is a mobile app for Veterans who prefer to manage their weight on their own. Simply go to the app store on any iOS or Android device to download and open the app. Learn more about this app
- Consider joining the MOVE! Coach Mobile App Support Group, which meets on VA Video Connect on the 3rd Wednesday from 2:30 to 3:30 PM. Self-schedule by calling
(option 2 THEN option 3 for “Specialty Care”).
Weight Management Medications
- Enrollment in the MOVE! program or a weight loss program is required before other treatment options are considered.
- Talk with your Primary Care Provider to learn more about weight loss medication or surgery.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MEDICATIONS FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DOES THE VA OFFER WEIGHT MANAGEMENT MEDICATIONS (WMM)?
Yes, the VA provides weight management medications for Veterans who meet the eligibility requirements.
- HOW TO MEET ELIGIBILTY REQUIREMENTS?
To be eligible for medication the patient must participate in a Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention (CLI) that addresses all three aspects of weight management—diet, physical activity, and behavioral changes. Check out VA San Diego's MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans YouTube video to learn about the options and choose the MOVE! support that is best for you.
Additionally the patient needs to meet one of the following criteria regarding Body Mass Index (BMI):
- BMI is 30 or higher, or
- BMI is between 27 and 29.9, and you have at least one weight-related health condition. Some examples of these conditions include: hypertension, type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, metabolic syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease.
- If you have any questions about your eligibility or your BMI, please reach out to your Primary Care Provider for assistance.
- WHEN CAN WMM BE INITIATED?
WMM can be started after the patient enrolls in a Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention and shows satisfactory participation. In addition, the Veteran understands that all weight control medications have limitations, and they will need to continue to work on clinical lifestyle intervention to maximally benefit from these medications. Check out VA San Diego's MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans YouTube video to learn about the options and choose the MOVE! support that is best for you.
- WHAT WMM ARE AVAILABLE AT VA?
Six WMM are FDA-approved for chronic weight management for eligible individuals. You will be assessed during your appointment to determine the appropriate medication.
Oral medications are on the VA National Formulary with Prior Authorization at the Facility level
Injectable medications are available non-formulary
1. Orlistat (Xenical)
1. Tirzepatide (Zepbound)
2. Phentermine/topiramate (Qsymia)
2. Semaglutide (Wegovy)
3. Bupropion/naltrexone (Contrave)
3. Liraglutide (Saxenda)
- ARE THERE SHORTAGES OF WMM’S?
Oral medications are typically available. Patients should be aware that there have been intermittent supply issues with the Weight management medications over the last several years.
- CAN PATIENTS FILL THEIR NON-VA WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PRESCRIPTION AT THE VA?
The VA only approves prescriptions for continuity of care if they were previously prescribed at another VA facility. Non-VA prescriptions are not able to be filled at the VA.
- DO YOU PROVIDE PRESCRIPTIONS TO FILL AT AN OUTSIDE NON-VA PHARMACY?
The decision to provide a prescription for an outside pharmacy lies with the prescribing healthcare provider within the VA, based on individual patient needs and circumstances. This can be discussed with your Primary Care Provider.
CAN YOU CLARIFY THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MEDICATIONS FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT VS. TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS?
Several of the medications used for weight management medications are also approved for use in patients with diabetes. However, the dosing may be different and these medications are not interchangeable.
Ozempic (semaglutide), Victoza (liraglutide), and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) are indicated for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and are not approved for weight loss.
- HOW WILL I GET MY MEDICATION IF APPROVED?
If approved, your medication will be mailed to your address on file. Weight management medication refills cannot be picked up at the Outpatient Pharmacy.
Bariatric – Metabolic Surgery
Weight loss surgery is available for Veterans who have difficulty managing their weight despite attempting other weight loss methods or who have an obesity-related health condition. To qualify for surgery, patients must participate in a Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention (CLI) that addresses three key areas of weight management: diet, physical activity, and behavioral changes. For more information about available options, check out VA San Diego's MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans YouTube video to learn about the options and choose the MOVE! support that is best for you.