Omicron Surge Updates (01-18-22)

Testing

Due to increased demand, we may not be able to provide a COVID-19 test for all patients who request one. We follow the CDC and California Department of Public Health guidelines to ensure limited supply is reserved for those who need it most. Consistent with San Diego County guidance we are asking all patients that do not have COVID symptoms and are under age 65 with no underlying health issues and are not pregnant, please visit a County of San Diego testing location or consult other community resources for routine testing options. All county Emergency Departments are extremely busy. Please do not visit our Emergency Department unless you need emergent medical evaluation.

We apologize for any inconvenience and encourage you to call 2-1-1 or visit coronavirus-sd.com/testing to explore additional testing options, offered through the county of San Diego.

Symptoms/positive test results

Adults under age 65 who do not have underlying health conditions and are not pregnant, and have mild respiratory symptoms including cough, sore or scratchy throat, runny nose or congestion should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate accordingly. If you have received a positive result from an at-home COVID-19 test, please isolate. You do not need another test to confirm this result. Please check with your school or employers for their requirements for returning to school or work safely. CDC guidance for general population isolation periods can be found here: (CDC Update 1-9-22) Seek emergency medical care immediately if someone is showing any of these signs:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

During this current surge, we would be grateful if you could please hold non-urgent questions until your next appointment so we may devote our resources to those with immediate needs. If you do have an immediate concern, sending a message through MyHealtheVet is the fastest way to contact us. Thank you for your patience as we all work together to keep our community safe.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments and Antiviral Pills

Monoclonal and antiviral treatments are targeted to individuals that will receive the most benefit. Your VA healthcare team, in accordance with clinical guidelines, makes a determination about which patients will most benefit and prescribe the therapy accordingly. We have a limited supply of monoclonal antibodies effective against the Omicron strain, new oral antivirals (paxlovid, molnupiravir) and also remdesivir, which is given as an intravenous infusion. If you have been diagnosed with COVID and are over 65, obese, and/or have hypertension, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, renal failure, other serious medical condition or are immunocompromised - contact your physician about possible treatment to prevent development of severe disease. As availability increases and newer treatments become available, the San Diego VA will continually update its treatment guidelines to optimize the provision of these treatments.

Visitor Restrictions

During outbreaks entry into facilities is restricted at the discretion of the VA San Diego Healthcare System Director. Inpatient units may require further screening criteria and/or restrict or control the number of non-patients allowed entry depending upon the situation and the impact on providing safe patient care. Inpatient unit staff will enforce and manage any additional unit-specific entry criteria and restrictions in their respective work areas.

Do Your Part – Protect yourself, your family and your community

COVID-19 is not over. You can do your part by getting vaccinated. We are offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to Veterans, spouses and caregivers. Veterans currently enrolled in VA health care may use VA’s online appointment scheduling tool to schedule appointments at the La Jolla Medical Center. If you need assistance with a ride to your COVID vaccination appointment, VA San Diego can help with free Uber/Lyft rides. Once you set up your vaccination appointment by calling 858-552-7475 then call 855-205-7325 to organize the ride. For additional information and details on the type of vaccine and where they are available, please checkout COVID-19 Vaccinations | VA San Diego Health Care | Veterans Affairs

In good health,

Your VA San Diego Healthcare Team