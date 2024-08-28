Whole Health
VA Whole Health is a cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Care we provide at VA San Diego Healthcare System
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.
Please expand the accordion tabs below to see our full menu of Whole Health services.
Introduction to Whole Health (Virtual)
This is a virtual class open to all Veterans and their support system to learn about Whole Health, which is an approach to healthcare that focuses on what matters to YOU.
Call 858-552-7475 to enroll.
Taking Charge of My Life and Health (Virtual and Face-to-Face)
This is a 6-week work group to provide resources for self-exploration, self-care, and goal setting which all surround what is important to YOU.
Start you journey by registering for the Introduction to Whole Health (virtual class).
Learn more about Whole Health and how to access Taking Charge of My Life and Health by calling 858-552-7475 to enroll.
Health and Wellness Coaching
Guided Imagery
A focused practice that involves each of the five senses to ignite positive healing messages throughout the mind and body. The practice is often interchanged with visualization, self-hypnosis, and guided meditation, but it has its own techniques.
Biofeedback
A mind-body therapy that can improve physical, mental and emotional health.
Walk-in Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA) Clinic for Pain
Battlefield Acupuncture “BFA” is an auricular (ear) therapy that can assist in pain relief. Roughly 80% of people report reduced pain symptoms and improved function, often experiencing several days of relief as early as the first treatment.
Walk-in Clinics:
Tuesdays, 1:00–2:30 pm, La Jolla Jennifer Moreno VA, Chapel Spiritual Wellness Center
Wednesdays, 10:00–11:30 am, Kearny Mesa VA Clinic, 2nd Floor, Conference Room 2019B.
Thursdays, 1:30–3:30 pm, Oceanside VA Clinic, 2nd Floor, Conference Room B
Integrative Pain Clinic
This is a multi-disciplinary, collaborative, whole-person approach to patients with complex chronic pain, with an emphasis on non-medication approaches to pain management.
Healing Sounds of the Native American Flute
The world of sound healing knows no bounds, and so are the sound healing instruments we can use to work with the power of their healing sounds.
Tuesdays at 1:00 pm, Kearny Mesa VA Clinic Lobby
Breath Flow Mindful Movement
Tuesday at 2:00 pm, Kearny Mesa VA Clinic Lobby
Walking for Wellness
Thursdays, 9:00 am, Chula Vista VA Clinic
Feel Good Fridays
Join us as we embark on an artistic journey of creative expression!
Fridays, 11:00 am, Oceanside VA Conf. Room B
Healthy Eating
We have multiple classes to assist you with developing healthy eating habits.
Healthy Eating Group, Anti-Inflammatory Nutrition Class, Heart-Healthy Living Class, Lighten-up Healthy Teaching Kitchen, Women’s health nutrition class, women’s prenatal nutrition class.
Please call 858-552-7475 to enroll.
Mantram Repetition for Rapid Relaxation
Reiki Energy Healing
Yoga and Tai Chi Classes
Dan McKinney Family YMCA
8355 Cliffridge Ave
La Jolla, CA 92037
*Please arrive 15 min early to Yoga or Tai Chi if attending for the first time.
Yoga for Veterans: Tuesdays at 3:15 pm
Tai Chi for Veterans: Thursdays at 1:00 pm
Whole Health and Healthy Living Newsletter
Check out our monthly Whole Health and Healthy Living Newsletter!