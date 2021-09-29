San Diego VA Medical Center - campus map

Interactive maps

We have online interactive campus and floor maps.

These interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.

Directions

From Oceanside

Proceed on Interstate 5 south toward San Diego. Take exit 28 for La Jolla Village Drive. Turn right at La Jolla Village Drive and turn right at Villa La Jolla Drive. Turn another right at the first stop light. The medical center is on the left.

From Escondido

Proceed on Interstate 15 south toward San Diego. Take exit 19 to merge onto State Route 56 West/Ted Williams Parkway. Take the Interstate 5 south exit toward Downtown; merge onto I-5 south. Take exit 28 for La Jolla Village Drive. Turn right at La Jolla Village Drive and turn right at Villa La Jolla Drive. Turn another right at the first stop light. The medical center is on the left.

From El Cajon

Proceed west on Interstate 8. Take the Interstate 805 north exit toward Los Angeles. Take the La Jolla Village Drive/Miramar Road exit. Turn left onto La Jolla Village Drive. Turn right onto Villa La Jolla Drive. Turn another right at the first stop light. The medical center is on the left.

From Chula Vista

Proceed north on Interstate 805. Take the La Jolla Village Drive/Miramar Road exit. Turn left onto La Jolla Village Drive. Turn right onto Villa La Jolla Drive. Turn another right at the first stop light. The medical center is on the left.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

San Diego VA Medical Center

3350 La Jolla Village Drive

San Diego, CA 92161-0002

Intersection: La Jolla Village Drive and Villa La Jolla Drive

Coordinates: 32°52'31.98"N 117°13'56.23"W