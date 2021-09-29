San Diego VA Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Interactive maps
We have online interactive campus and floor maps.
These interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.
Directions
From Oceanside
Proceed on Interstate 5 south toward San Diego. Take exit 28 for La Jolla Village Drive. Turn right at La Jolla Village Drive and turn right at Villa La Jolla Drive. Turn another right at the first stop light. The medical center is on the left.
From Escondido
Proceed on Interstate 15 south toward San Diego. Take exit 19 to merge onto State Route 56 West/Ted Williams Parkway. Take the Interstate 5 south exit toward Downtown; merge onto I-5 south. Take exit 28 for La Jolla Village Drive. Turn right at La Jolla Village Drive and turn right at Villa La Jolla Drive. Turn another right at the first stop light. The medical center is on the left.
From El Cajon
Proceed west on Interstate 8. Take the Interstate 805 north exit toward Los Angeles. Take the La Jolla Village Drive/Miramar Road exit. Turn left onto La Jolla Village Drive. Turn right onto Villa La Jolla Drive. Turn another right at the first stop light. The medical center is on the left.
From Chula Vista
Proceed north on Interstate 805. Take the La Jolla Village Drive/Miramar Road exit. Turn left onto La Jolla Village Drive. Turn right onto Villa La Jolla Drive. Turn another right at the first stop light. The medical center is on the left.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
San Diego VA Medical Center
3350 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA 92161-0002
Intersection: La Jolla Village Drive and Villa La Jolla Drive
Coordinates: 32°52'31.98"N 117°13'56.23"W