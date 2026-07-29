Mr. Bott was appointed as the Acting Assistant Director of the VA San Diego Healthcare System (VASDHS) in November 2025. Bob brings extensive knowledge and experience to this position. He has been the Chief Veteran Experience Officer at VASDHS Since February 2023. In that capacity, Mr. Bott has overseen the strategy, development, implementation, and long-term success of the Veteran Experience programs

He has championed industry-leading practices to create positive 5-star experiences for both Veterans and staff. Mr. Bott leads the Veteran Experience Program Office and the Veteran Resource Center. He chairs the VASDHS Veteran Experience Council and participates in several other key councils, including the HSA 5.3 Organizational Health Council, the VASDHS Cultural Transformation Council, the Employee Experience Council, and the Quality and Patient Safety Council.

As the Acting Assistant Director, Mr. Bott has oversight over various departments including Environmental Management Service, Public Affairs, Police, and Veteran Experience. Additionally, he serves as the facility liaison for Prosthetics & Sensory Aids Services, Veteran Canteen Service, and the major Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Oceanside, Kearny Mesa, and Chula Vista.

A native of Nuremberg, Pennsylvania, Mr. Bott enlisted in the United States Navy in 1988 as a Hospital Corpsman. Over his 24-year career, he served in numerous duty assignments and overseas deployments, including two tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He retired from active duty in 2012.