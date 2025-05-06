Ms. Waterbury-Clark was named acting Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive in March 2024. She began her VA Nursing career in 2000 working in the Spinal Cord Injury Unit where she gained valuable experience as a new graduate RN. Ms. Waterbury-Clark then transferred into Critical Care and worked in both the DOU and ICU. Ms. Waterbury-Clark has had progressive leadership roles including Bed Control Coordinator, off tour Nursing Supervisor, Nurse Manager for the Centralized Nurse Staffing Office/Utilization Management, Associate Nurse Executive, Inpatient/ED Services, and Interim Deputy Nurse Executive. Teresa Waterbury-Clark, MSN, RN was selected as the first Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive at the San Diego VA. She is grateful for the opportunities offered at VA San Diego and is a 2022 Health Care Leadership Development Program graduate. Ms. Waterbury-Clark is a San Diego Native.