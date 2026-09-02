FREE Flu Shots for Veterans are coming September 21!

Veterans enrolled in VA health care may get a free flu shot at their nearest VA health care facility.

Who should get a flu shot?

Flu shots, also known as flu vaccines, are recommended for all adults. These include people with or without health problems (like asthma, diabetes, and heart disease), pregnant women, people older than 50, and those caring for friends and family should get a flu shot. Learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/.

VA San Diego Healthcare System Veteran Flu Shot Program

Starting September 21, VA-enrolled Veterans can get a flu shot in one of three convenient ways:

During a scheduled VA primary care or specialty care appointment At a Flu Clinic listed below (no appointment needed) except on holidays At a community in-network pharmacy or urgent care

Note: COVID-19 vaccines are not currently available at these clinics.

Please continue checking this website for updates.

VA San Diego Drop-in Flu Clinics

Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center (La Jolla)

Kearny Mesa VA Clinic

Oceanside VA Clinic

Sorrento Valley VA Clinic

Escondido VA Clinic

Chula Vista VA Clinic

Monday - Friday, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Imperial Valley/El Centro VA Clinic

Tuesday & Wednesday, 10:00 am -12:00 pm; 1:00 - 2:00 pm

Community In-Network Provider

VA-enrolled Veterans (who received care through the VA or community provider within 24 months) can also get free flu shots at a community in-network pharmacy/urgent care. No referral is required.

Call to verify eligibility.

to verify eligibility. Find an in-network provider on www.va.gov/find-locations. Call to check if the specific vaccine you need is available and that they offer free flu vaccines to Veterans.

Visit https://www.va.gov/resources/getting-vaccines-at-va-or-in-network-community-facilities/ for full instructions.

Thank you for choosing the VA San Diego Healthcare System for all your healthcare needs!