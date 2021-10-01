Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VA San Diego health care top stories.

Just launched: all-new VA San Diego website

Great news! VA San Diego Healthcare System has just launched a new website that gives you better service and an easier online experience.

VA San Diego to Open Kearny Mesa Clinic

VA San Diego Healthcare System will officially transition health care services from its current Mission Valley location to the new Kearny Mesa VA Clinic with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in November.

VA San Diego Seasonal Flu Shots 2021

Free seasonal flu shots (for all enrolled Veterans in the VA health care) are available from October 1 - December 30, 2021, at the San Diego VA medical center and community clinics.

