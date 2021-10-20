VA San Diego to Open Kearny Mesa Clinic

VA San Diego Healthcare System will officially transition health care services from its current Mission Valley location to the new Kearny Mesa VA Clinic with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in November.

The new 135,000-square-foot property stretching over almost eight acres will expand much-needed services for an estimated 600 to 800 Veterans daily.

“We’re excited and honored to be able to provide the highest quality care for our Veterans in a setting that maximizes the latest technology and aesthetics,” said Dr. Robert Smith, VASDHS director. “The clinic will also greatly expand access and convenience for some of the services our patients need and use most.”

To manage the approximately 30 outpatient services it offers, the clinic will add an additional 100 staff to fill various roles throughout the facility. As a result, veterans can expect the following services at the new clinic:

Allergy

Audiology

Dental

Dermatology

Diabetes

Gastrointestinal

Health Benefits and Enrollment

Laboratory Services

Nutrition

Mental Health

Military to VA

My HealtheVet

Optometry

Orthopedics

Pain Management

Pharmacy

Physical and Occupational Therapy

Podiatry

Prosthetics

Primary Care

Radiology

Rheumatology

Sleep

Social Work

Telemedicine/Tele-retinal Imaging

Urology

Women’s Health

Current appointments at the Mission Valley Clinic will conclude on Oct. 29. All Veterans who currently receive services in Mission Valley will be notified of the change. Appointments at the new clinic will begin on Nov. 15.

For more information, please visit www.sandiego.va.gov.