San Diego VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Appointments are available Monday - Friday (excluding federal holidays). Walk-ins are also welcome.
Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the San Diego Regional Office are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self-service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments. You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.
Schedule an appointment with VERA.
You can also email us at PCTC.vbasdc@va.gov. Please provide your name, contact information and a brief description of what you need in the email.
The Regional Office is located at 8620 Spectrum Center Blvd., San Diego, CA, 92123.
Parking at the San Diego VA Regional Office is available in the parking garage located next to the Regional Office between Spectrum Center Blvd and Lightwave Ave. The address of the parking garage is: 8680 Spectrum Center Blvd, San Diego, CA, 92123.
The first hour is free, and $2 per hour thereafter. There is a limited amount of street parking near the Regional Office. The coffee shop located inside the building offers a 2-hour validation with purchase. Note: The coffee shop is not related or ran by the VA.
The San Diego Regional Office is accessible by trolley or bus through the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System. Visit SDMTS to view fares and schedules.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.
Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your Social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
Public Contact is located on the 7th floor. VA screens all visitors. Please be mindful of what you bring with you and allow for additional time to go through security.
The elevator to the 7th floor is operational between the hours of 8:30 am and 4 pm.
American Indian Veterans Association at Indian Health Council
- Friday, August 1, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
- Admiral Robinson Bowling Center, 50100 Golsh Road, Valley Center, CA 92082
San Diego Veterans Coalition Meeting
- Friday, August 1, 2025, 8:30 am - 10:30 am
- Lakeside VFW Carter Smith Post 5867 – War Memorial Building 12650 Lindo Ln, Lakeside, CA 92040
Father Joe’s St. Teresa’s Claims Clinic - IN-PERSON
- Tuesday, August 5, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM
- 1 14th St., San Diego, CA 92101
USS Midway Museum Talk: Operation Frequent Wind
- Thursday, August 7, 2025, 1:00pm – 2:00 pm
- 4255 Mt. Abernathy Ave., San Diego, CA 92117
Oceanside Interfaith Claims Clinic – IN PERSON
- Monday, August 11, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM
- 1617 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92054
Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD) Claims Clinic IN-PERSON
- Wednesdays, August 13th and 27rd, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- 4141 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92110
- Wednesday, August 13, 2025, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Building 1, Multipurpose Room, 3350 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA
PATH San Diego Claims Clinic – IN PERSON
- Tuesday, August 19, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM
- 1250 Sixth Ave, Ste 150, San Diego, CA 92101
SSVF @VVSD Virtual Claims Clinic – VIRTUAL/PHONE CLINIC
- Virtual Claims Clinic collaboration with SSVF @ VVSD Staff - to assist chronically homeless Veterans with intensive case management needs
- Wednesday, August 20, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM
Escondido Interfaith Claims Clinic – IN PERSON
- Monday, August 25, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM
- 550 W. Washington Ave., Escondido, CA 92025
Courage to Call / 2-1-1 San Diego Resource Table – IN PERSON
- Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
VA Temecula Vet Center Claims Clinic - IN PERSON
- Wednesday, August 6th and August 20th , 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- 40935 County Center Dr., Temecula, CA 92591
- Point of Contact: travis.lidstrom@va.gov
US Vets Colton Claims Clinic - IN PERSON
- Friday, August 1st and August 15th from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM
- 937 S. Via Lata #100, Colton, CA 92324
US VETS MARB Claims Clinic – IN PERSON
- Tuesday, August 12, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- 3620 30th Street San Diego, CA 92104
VJO & HCHV HUD/VASH Loma Linda Claims Clinic – IN PERSON
- Friday, August 8th and 22nd, from 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM
- 1120 Benton St., Loma Linda CA 92357
Veterans Coffee Talk @ American Legion, Post 291
- Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM
- 215 15th Street | Newport Harbor, CA 92663
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Learn more about what the PACT Act means for you
The PACT Act expanded VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Watch this video to learn more.
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you explore your options for learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job. We can also help you apply for employment benefits and services, apply for education benefits, and get support for your Veteran-owned small business.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, and fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Veterans can contact either program support staff prior to being found entitled or assigned case manager after found entitled to services to schedule an appointment.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Veterans can be seen in person at the San Diego Regional Office during normal business hours on a walk-in or appointment basis.
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.
Get connected
We can help you find and learn about resources and services
Appointments
Veterans can be seen in person at the San Diego Regional Office during normal business hours on a walk-in or appointment basis.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with an MST-related claim
Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.
Appointments
Veterans can be seen in person at the San Diego Regional Office during normal business hours on a walk-in or appointment basis.
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our VetSuccess on Campus (VSOC) counselors provide the support and assistance you need to pursue your educational and employment goals, such as vocational testing and educational and career counseling. We can connect you to campus and VA benefits and services.
Talk with a counselor
Appointments
Contact your counselor to schedule an appointment. If you cannot reach your counselor, contact the San Diego Regional Office using the email provided below.
San Diego VA Regional Office
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
Veterans contact either program support staff prior to being found entitled or assigned case manager after found entitled to services.
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Family member and caregiver benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you apply for Veterans burial allowances to help cover burial, funeral, and transportation costs. We can also help you apply for certain memorial items to honor the military service of a Veteran or Reservist.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for burial benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Veterans can be seen in person at the San Diego Regional Office during normal business hours on a walk-in or appointment basis.
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, we can help you learn about eligibility and apply for VA survivor compensation.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Veterans can be seen in person at the San Diego Regional Office during normal business hours on a walk-in or appointment basis.
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Veterans can be seen in person at the San Diego Regional Office during normal business hours on a walk-in or appointment basis.
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life, understand the benefits you’re entitled to, and enroll. We can also help restart your benefits, file claims, and connect you with programs that offer mental health services, education, and career counseling.
Get help applying
We can help you restart benefits, enroll, or file a claim.
Appointments
Veterans can be seen in person at the San Diego Regional Office during normal business hours on a walk-in or appointment basis.
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you prepare for the move from military to civilian life by learning about VA benefits that you may be eligible for. We can also help you find out which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Learn how to access VA benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you with understanding which VA benefits you may qualify for and when to apply.
Appointments
Veterans can be seen in person at the San Diego Regional Office during normal business hours on a walk-in or appointment basis.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
Veterans can be seen in person at the San Diego Regional Office during normal business hours on a walk-in or appointment basis.
8620 Spectrum Center Blvd7th Floor
Main Phone
Public Contact
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help changing your direct deposit information
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.
Appointments
Veterans can be seen in person at the San Diego Regional Office during normal business hours on a walk-in or appointment basis.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help requesting records
Appointments
Veterans can be seen in person at the San Diego Regional Office during normal business hours on a walk-in or appointment basis.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can connect you with a VA-recognized Veterans Service Organization or approved representative who can file a claim, decision review, or appeal on your behalf.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
American Legion7th Floor -Suite 788
POC: Kristian Kennedy
Fax
Kristian Kennedy
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
AMVETS7th Floor, Suite 718
POC: Peter Sunico
Peter Sunico
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
California Department of Veterans Affairs7th Floor - Suite 723
POC: Melaina Anker-Youngberg
Fax
California Department of Veterans Affairs
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Disabled American Veterans7th Floor - Suite 721
DAV
DAV
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Paralyzed Veterans of America7th Floor - Suite 716
Paralyzed Veterans of America
PVA Fax
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Veterans of Foreign Wars7th Floor-Suite 714
VFW
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
OMVA – HQ North Central Live Well Center5055 Ruffin Road San Diego, CA 92123
County of San Diego Office of Military & Veterans Affairs
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Orange County Veterans Service Office1300 S. Grand Ave. Bldg B Santa Ana, CA 92705
OC Veterans Service Office
OC Veterans Service Office
OC Veterans Service Office
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Imperial County Veterans Service Office217 South 10th Street El Centro, CA 92243
Imperial County Veterans Service Office
Imperial County Veterans Service Office
Imperial County Veterans Service Office
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Riverside County Veterans Services4360 Orange Street Riverside, CA 92501
Riverside County Veterans Services
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration
Other nearby VA locations
VA locations in other areas
Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?