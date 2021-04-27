 Skip to Content
Mission and vision

VA San Francisco Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our vision

VA San Francisco health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience. 

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in northern California. Facilities include our San Francisco VA Medical Center and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Clearlake, Eureka, San Bruno, Santa Rosa, Ukiah, and downtown San Francisco.

