Mission and vision
VA San Francisco Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our vision
VA San Francisco health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in northern California. Facilities include our San Francisco VA Medical Center and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Clearlake, Eureka, San Bruno, Santa Rosa, Ukiah, and downtown San Francisco.