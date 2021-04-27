DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout San Francisco. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

San Francisco: Hospital Service Coordinator

Hannah Arabadjis

4150 Clement Street

San Francisco, CA 94121

Map of San Francisco campus

Phone: 415-379-5612 or 877-487-2838, ext. 25612

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.