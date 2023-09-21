San Francisco VA Medical Center PACT Act Resource Fair

San Francisco VA Medical Center Ft. Miley PACT Act Resource Fair

Join our upcoming Ft. Miley PACT Act Resource Fair on Saturday, September 30th (10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.).

Learn about PACT Act as well as a wide-range of resources available for Veterans, their survivors, and families.

We will be offering the below and much more:

Enrollment/eligibility

VA appointment scheduling

Toxic exposure screening

Flu vaccinations

Blood pressure screening

PACT ACT patient education

Claims assistance

Million Veteran Program

Integrated Health/Whole Health

Social Work