San Francisco VA Medical Center PACT Act Resource Fair

Ft. Miley PACT Act Resource Fair

San Francisco VA Medical Center Ft. Miley PACT Act Resource Fair

When:

Sat. Sep 30, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

San Francisco VA Medical Center

Auditorium (Building 7, 1st floor)

4150 Clement Street

San Francisco, CA

Cost:

Free

Join our upcoming Ft. Miley PACT Act Resource Fair on Saturday, September 30th (10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.).

Learn about PACT Act as well as a wide-range of resources available for Veterans, their survivors, and families.

 

We will be offering the below and much more:

Enrollment/eligibility
VA appointment scheduling 
Toxic exposure screening
Flu vaccinations
Blood pressure screening
PACT ACT patient education
Claims assistance
Million Veteran Program
Integrated Health/Whole Health
Social Work

