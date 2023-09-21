San Francisco VA Medical Center PACT Act Resource Fair
San Francisco VA Medical Center Ft. Miley PACT Act Resource Fair
When:
Sat. Sep 30, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
San Francisco VA Medical Center
Auditorium (Building 7, 1st floor)
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA
Cost:
Free
Join our upcoming Ft. Miley PACT Act Resource Fair on Saturday, September 30th (10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.).
Learn about PACT Act as well as a wide-range of resources available for Veterans, their survivors, and families.
We will be offering the below and much more:
Enrollment/eligibility
VA appointment scheduling
Toxic exposure screening
Flu vaccinations
Blood pressure screening
PACT ACT patient education
Claims assistance
Million Veteran Program
Integrated Health/Whole Health
Social Work