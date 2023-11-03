Memory care fair
Memory Care Fair Veterans San Francisco VA Health Care System
When:
Fri. Nov 3, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
San Francisco VA Medical Center
Auditorium (Building 7, Room 112)
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA
Cost:
Free
San Francisco VA Health Care System will hold a Memory Care Fair on November 3, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the auditorium at San Francisco VA Medical Center, Building 7, Room 112.
The fair will feature staffed booths providing information on various aspects of memory care, including whole health, nutrition, geriatric medicine, and more. The event will also include two informative lectures, one focusing on non-medicated care for patients with dementia and the other on effective techniques for caring for individuals with dementia. Attendees of the Memory Care Fair will gain a deeper understanding of dementia care, which in turn helps enhance the quality of support we provide to Veterans and their families.
Agenda:
2:00 -p.m. 2:30 p.m.: Gather
2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Lecture: Strategies for Caring for People with Dementia and Non-Medication Strategies for Caring for People with Dementia, by Dr. Deborah Barnes
3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Browse information booths, obtain informational handouts, ask questions of the experts
Speaker:
Deborah Barnes MPH, PhD
Professor, Psychiatry
UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences
UCSF School of Medicine
Dr. Barnes is internationally recognized as an expert in the epidemiology of dementia. There are currently more than 6 million Americans and 55 million people worldwide living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, and prevalence is expected to more than double by 2050. Dr. Barnes' research is designed to minimize the impact of the impending dementia epidemic using a three-pronged approach:
1) Identifying modifiable risk factors for cognitive impairment and dementia in older adults;
2) Developing dementia prediction models that can be used to estimate the impact of risk factor reduction and to target interventions toward those who are at greatest risk; and
3) Testing interventions to delay the onset or slow progression of cognitive impairment and dementia.
Information Booths will be staffed by representatives from:
SFVAHCS Whole Health
SFVAHCS Nutrition
SFVAHCS Geriatric Medicine
SFVAHCS Neuropsychology
SFVAHCS Pharmacy
SFVAHCS Caregiver Support
Allegra Private Attendant Agency
Alzheimer’s Association
Institute on Aging
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly
Medical-Legal Partnership
Stepping Stone Adult Day Health
UCSF Center for Population Brain Health
UCSF Preventing Loss of Independence through Exercise (mind-body program for people with Dementia)