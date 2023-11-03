Memory Care Fair Veterans San Francisco VA Health Care System

San Francisco VA Health Care System will hold a Memory Care Fair on November 3, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the auditorium at San Francisco VA Medical Center, Building 7, Room 112.

The fair will feature staffed booths providing information on various aspects of memory care, including whole health, nutrition, geriatric medicine, and more. The event will also include two informative lectures, one focusing on non-medicated care for patients with dementia and the other on effective techniques for caring for individuals with dementia. Attendees of the Memory Care Fair will gain a deeper understanding of dementia care, which in turn helps enhance the quality of support we provide to Veterans and their families.

Agenda:

2:00 -p.m. 2:30 p.m.: Gather

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Lecture: Strategies for Caring for People with Dementia and Non-Medication Strategies for Caring for People with Dementia, by Dr. Deborah Barnes

3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Browse information booths, obtain informational handouts, ask questions of the experts

Speaker:

Deborah Barnes MPH, PhD

Professor, Psychiatry

UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences

UCSF School of Medicine

Dr. Barnes is internationally recognized as an expert in the epidemiology of dementia. There are currently more than 6 million Americans and 55 million people worldwide living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, and prevalence is expected to more than double by 2050. Dr. Barnes' research is designed to minimize the impact of the impending dementia epidemic using a three-pronged approach:

1) Identifying modifiable risk factors for cognitive impairment and dementia in older adults;

2) Developing dementia prediction models that can be used to estimate the impact of risk factor reduction and to target interventions toward those who are at greatest risk; and

3) Testing interventions to delay the onset or slow progression of cognitive impairment and dementia.

Information Booths will be staffed by representatives from:

SFVAHCS Whole Health

SFVAHCS Nutrition

SFVAHCS Geriatric Medicine

SFVAHCS Neuropsychology

SFVAHCS Pharmacy

SFVAHCS Caregiver Support

Allegra Private Attendant Agency

Alzheimer’s Association

Institute on Aging

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly

Medical-Legal Partnership

Stepping Stone Adult Day Health

UCSF Center for Population Brain Health

UCSF Preventing Loss of Independence through Exercise (mind-body program for people with Dementia)