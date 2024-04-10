Skip to Content

Veteran Town Hall

Veteran PACT Act eligibility expansion San Francisco VA

When:

Mon. Apr 22, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT

Where:

Cost:

Free

More details

Join this live virtual event:

Use either https://access.live/SFVAHCS on your computer or smart phone or

Call and dial in over the phone

 

 

Join San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) for a Veteran Town Hall! 

Learn more about the following topics:

  • Highlights from SFVHCS including an exciting new procedure for Veterans with above-the-knee amputations
  • New tools and resources for urgent and emergency care
  • Expansion of PACT Act eligibility for millions of Veterans and how you can qualify 
  • Get answers about your toxic exposure options
  • How to start using VA health care
  • Veterans Affairs (VA) resources you're eligible for

