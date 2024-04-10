Veteran Town Hall
Veteran PACT Act eligibility expansion San Francisco VA
When:
Mon. Apr 22, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join this live virtual event:
Use either https://access.live/SFVAHCS on your computer or smart phone or
Call
Join San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) for a Veteran Town Hall!
Learn more about the following topics:
- Highlights from SFVHCS including an exciting new procedure for Veterans with above-the-knee amputations
- New tools and resources for urgent and emergency care
- Expansion of PACT Act eligibility for millions of Veterans and how you can qualify
- Get answers about your toxic exposure options
- How to start using VA health care
- Veterans Affairs (VA) resources you're eligible for