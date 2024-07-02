VA Health Care at Alameda County Resource & Job Fair
SFVAHCS at Alameda County Resource & Job Fair
When:
Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
7000 Coliseum Way
Oakland, CA
Cost:
Free
San Francisco VA Health Care System is attending the Alameda Couty Community Connect Homeless Resource & Job Fair.
SFVAHCS staff on hand will assist with:
- Health care enrollment
- VA benefits
- Eligibility
Palo Alo VA Health Care System & Veteran Benefits Administration staff will also be on hand to assist Veterans.