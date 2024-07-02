Skip to Content

VA Health Care at Alameda County Resource & Job Fair

When:

Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

7000 Coliseum Way

Oakland, CA

Cost:

Free

San Francisco VA Health Care System is attending the Alameda Couty Community Connect Homeless Resource & Job Fair. 

SFVAHCS staff on hand will assist with:

  • Health care enrollment
  • VA benefits
  • Eligibility

Palo Alo VA Health Care System & Veteran Benefits Administration staff will also be on hand to assist Veterans. 

