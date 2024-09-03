Stand Down in The Town
San Francisco VA Health Care System at Stand Down in The Town
When:
Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
St. Vincent De Paul
2272 San Pablo Ave.
Oakland, CA
Cost:
Free
VA is attending Stand Down in The Down presented by Alameda County Veterans Affairs Commission and St. Vincent Depaul.
Food to be provided.
Free services and assistance:
- VA benefit assistance
- Employment
- Legal aid
- Housing assistance
- Health care enrollment
- Laundry
- Showers
- Overnight shelters
- Re-entry assistance