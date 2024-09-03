Skip to Content

Stand Down in The Town

San Francisco VA Health Care System at Stand Down in The Town

When:

Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm PT

Where:

St. Vincent De Paul

2272 San Pablo Ave.

Oakland, CA

Cost:

Free

VA is attending Stand Down in The Down presented by Alameda County Veterans Affairs Commission and St. Vincent Depaul.

Food to be provided.

Free services and assistance:

  • VA benefit assistance
  • Employment
  • Legal aid
  • Housing assistance
  • Health care enrollment
  • Laundry
  • Showers 
  • Overnight shelters
  • Re-entry assistance

Other VA events

Last updated: