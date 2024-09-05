Veterans town hall
When:
Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join San Francisco VA Health Care System for a virtual Veterans Town Hall event!
Call in: (833) 305 1723
Watch: https://access.live/SFVAHCS
Learn more about:
- Eligibility rules for care in the community and important information about community care
- Mental health resources to prevent Veteran suicide
- Support available for caregivers of Veterans
- Nutrition and weight management classes available to Veterans
- New telehealth options that will soon be available
- Enrollment and eligibility for VA health care and benefits