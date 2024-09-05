Skip to Content

Veterans town hall

When:

Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Join San Francisco VA Health Care System for a virtual Veterans Town Hall event!

Call in: (833) 305 1723
Watch: https://access.live/SFVAHCS

Learn more about:

  • Eligibility rules for care in the community and important information about community care
  • Mental health resources to prevent Veteran suicide
  • Support available for caregivers of Veterans
  • Nutrition and weight management classes available to Veterans
  • New telehealth options that will soon be available  
  • Enrollment and eligibility for VA health care and benefits
     

