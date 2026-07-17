SFVAHCS car show and Veterans resource fair

Rev up your engines and join us for an unforgettable day of incredible cars, great food, and resources for Veterans!

Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. PST

Location: San Francisco VA Medical Center (4150 Clement Street, San Francisco, CA 94121)

Come check out classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods, trucks, and custom builds. Resources and important to help and support Veterans will be offered - including help enrolling for VA health care and benefits.

More information to come including details about vehicle registration.