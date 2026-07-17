Join us for a Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair at South Santa Rosa VA Clinic! San Francisco VA will share important updates and provide an opportunity for Veterans to connect with the VA resources and benefits they've earned.

Date: Monday, August 24, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Location: South Santa Rosa VA Clinic (2285 Challenger Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95407)

More details will be available soon.