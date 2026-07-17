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Fort Bragg Veterans town hall

Veterans town hall VA eligibility enrollment ATLAS telehealth Fort Bragg

When:

Wed. Jul 29, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Fort Bragg Veterans Memorial Building

360 North Harrison Street

Fort Bragg, CA

Cost:

Free

Calling all Fort Bragg Veterans! 

San Francisco VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veterans town hall event to help answer questions about enrolling for VA health care and benefits. We will also be sharing important information about a new telehealth option exclusively available to local Veterans - the ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations) program which provides VA care closer to home. 

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Time: Noon - 1:00 p.m.
Location: Fort Bragg Veterans Memorial Building (360 North Harrison Street, Fort Bragg, CA 95437)

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