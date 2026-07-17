Fort Bragg Veterans town hall
Veterans town hall VA eligibility enrollment ATLAS telehealth Fort Bragg
When:
Wed. Jul 29, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Fort Bragg Veterans Memorial Building
360 North Harrison Street
Fort Bragg, CA
Cost:
Free
Calling all Fort Bragg Veterans!
San Francisco VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veterans town hall event to help answer questions about enrolling for VA health care and benefits. We will also be sharing important information about a new telehealth option exclusively available to local Veterans - the ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations) program which provides VA care closer to home.
Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Time: Noon - 1:00 p.m.
Location: Fort Bragg Veterans Memorial Building (360 North Harrison Street, Fort Bragg, CA 95437)