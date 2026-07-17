Fort Bragg Veterans town hall

Calling all Fort Bragg Veterans!

San Francisco VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veterans town hall event to help answer questions about enrolling for VA health care and benefits. We will also be sharing important information about a new telehealth option exclusively available to local Veterans - the ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations) program which provides VA care closer to home.

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Time: Noon - 1:00 p.m.

Location: Fort Bragg Veterans Memorial Building (360 North Harrison Street, Fort Bragg, CA 95437)