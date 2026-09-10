Choose VA tele-town hall

This is an online event.

Are you interested in learning more about what VA health care can offer?

Join us on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. for a virtual town hall to hear more about the high-quality, Veteran-specific care San Francisco VA Health Care System provides.

No one knows Veterans better.

VA health care includes regular checkups, specialist visits (cardiology, podiatry, mental health), home health, geriatric (elder) care, care in the community, urgent care access at over 3,000+ locations, and more. Access prescriptions, prosthetics, and medical equipment—all benefits you’ve earned.

The Microsoft Teams link will be added closer to the event date.