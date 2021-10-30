Tele-town hall on COVID-19 vaccines in the San Francisco VA Health Care System
COVID Vaccine Town Hall Questions Answers
- When
-
Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
This event already happened.
Join the SFVAHCS for a virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines if you wants answers for some of the questions below:
- Are additional doses available for Veteran patients?
- Can I take a vaccine dose that is different than my original vaccines?
- I am nervous about getting my vaccine. Is it safe?