Tele-town hall on COVID-19 vaccines in the San Francisco VA Health Care System

covid town hall

COVID Vaccine Town Hall Questions Answers

When
Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PST
Cost
Free

Registration

This event already happened.

Join the SFVAHCS for a virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines if you wants answers for some of the questions below:

  • Are additional doses available for Veteran patients?
  • Can I take a vaccine dose that is different than my original vaccines?
  • I am nervous about getting my vaccine. Is it safe?

We want to hear from you! Leaders and health care experts from across the San Francisco VA Health Care System are prepared to answer any questions you have.

