Veteran Care Coordinator

Policies and practices to know

Our Care Coordinator can help you get started with the below:

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex, and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves.

Documentation in medical records: We maintain the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, etc.

Our Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, assist with connection to the Veteran Experience Office to handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans. These include: