Veteran Care Coordinator
San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) Care Coordinator receives training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Care Coordinator is dedicated to facilitating VA Health care for all Veterans regardless of race, color, creed, religion, sex, or sexual orientation. Veteran care services are available at many of our locations at San Francisco VA Health Care System. Please contact a Care Coordinator to learn more.
Michael Burnias PsyD
Care Coordinator
VA San Francisco health care
Phone:
Policies and practices to know
Our Care Coordinator can help you get started with the below:
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex, and same-sex significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves.
Documentation in medical records: We maintain the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, etc.
Our Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, assist with connection to the Veteran Experience Office to handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans. These include:
- Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments
- Mental health trauma informed services
- Creative arts therapies
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- HIV and STI testing, counseling, and care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services