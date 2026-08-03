San Francisco VA Health Care System and County of Mendocino Department of Social Services announce opening of new ATLAS telehealth site

PRESS RELEASE

August 3, 2026

San Francisco, CA - Veterans with long drives and rural communities will now have an easier, more direct digital connection to their healthcare with the opening of the first Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) site in Northern California.

The San Francisco VA Health Care System, is partnering with the County of Mendocino Department of Social Services on this initiative.



While San Francisco is a major metropolitan hub, the new ATLAS site will be located at the Fort Bragg Veterans Memorial Building, 360 North Harrison Street, in Fort Bragg, California.

Veterans and local community members are welcome to join us for a ribbon-cutting of the site on Aug. 6, 2026, at 1 p.m. at the Fort Bragg Veterans Memorial Building.

This will serve as a critical-access point for Veterans from surrounding rural communities who often endure hours of travel, hazardous weather conditions and unreliable home internet to reach a VA medical facility. The ATLAS program directly confronts these obstacles by establishing comfortable, private and technologically equipped spaces in a local community setting.

This innovative site is a cornerstone of the VA's "Anywhere to Anywhere" telehealth initiative, designed to break down barriers to care for Veterans, particularly those in hard-to-reach rural areas who have historically faced significant challenges in accessing their earned health benefits.



Bridging the gap for rural Veterans

Nearly 5 million Veterans live in rural areas across the United States, and for many, a simple 15-minute check-up can become an all-day journey. The Fort Bragg ATLAS site eliminates this burden by allowing Veterans to see their VA providers from a location close to home.



"Too many Veterans in rural communities are forced to choose between their health and a long, difficult drive," said Dr. Theodora Mauro, deputy chief of staff, Clinical Operations at the San Francisco VA Health Care System. "This new ATLAS site changes that equation. We are bringing the medical center to the Veteran, ensuring that geography is no longer a barrier to receiving timely, high-quality healthcare."



The site offers a welcoming, private space equipped with high-speed internet and state-of-the-art video conferencing technology. Veterans can connect with their care team using VA Video Connect, VA's secure videoconferencing application, for an initial offering of primary care and mental health services.



Expanding access and eliminating barriers

The launch of this ATLAS site aligns with VA’s broader commitment to expand telehealth access. There is no copay for VA Video Connect appointments and VA is transitioning the ATLAS program from a pilot to a permanent, federally funded grant program to establish more access points in underserved areas.



“For many Veterans in our rural communities, reducing travel time means removing a significant barrier to receiving the care they have earned through their service. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to ensuring Veterans have timely access to the resources and support they deserve," added Jesse Vanvoorhis, the County of Mendocino’s deputy director of Adult & Aging Services.

"Our county is proud to support expanded access to healthcare services for our Veterans. The new ATLAS site in Fort Bragg will help bridge the gap for those living on the Coast by providing convenient telehealth access closer to home.”



Veterans enrolled in VA care who are interested in utilizing the new ATLAS site should contact:

Primary care: then press zero

then press zero Mental health:

For all others:

About the ATLAS Program

The ATLAS program is part of the VA Office of Connected Care's vision to use virtual services to integrate care for Veterans, their caregivers, and care teams. By partnering with local organizations, the program brings VA care directly into communities, overcoming the barriers of distance, weather, and digital access.

About San Francisco VA Health Care System

San Francisco VA Health Care System is a leader in cutting-edge research and innovation aimed at advancing the field of Veteran healthcare. Our research programs span a wide range of areas, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, mental health, traumatic brain injury and more. Through our partnerships with leading academic institutions and industry partners, we are dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans through the discovery of new treatments, therapies, and interventions.

Media contact: Shirley Jih

Phone number:

Email: V21SFCPublicAffairs@va.gov