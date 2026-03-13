San Francisco VA Health Care System receives ANCC Pathway to Excellence® designation for its nurses and the excellent care it provides

PRESS RELEASE

March 13, 2026

San Francisco, CA - San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) joins a premier group of organizations that have received Pathway to Excellence® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

The Pathway designation is a global credential that highlights SFVAHCS’ commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. San Francisco VA Health Care System’s nurses are an integral part of the health care team, with a voice in policy and practice. Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety, and better patient outcomes.



As a Pathway organization, San Francisco VA Health Care System leads the effort to enhance quality of care, patient and nursing safety, and the future of health care delivery.



“This designation reflects the dedication and professionalism of San Francisco VA Health Care System’s team where nurses thrive and Veterans receive the highest quality care,” shared Thomas R. Talamante, Interim Executive Director.



Terri Sharp, Associate Director of Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive echoes this, “We are proud to receive the Pathway to Excellence® designation which affirms the culture of collaboration, respect, and clinical excellence within our nursing community.”



For more information on the Pathway to Excellence recognition program, visit ANCC’s website at https://www.nursingworld.org/pathway

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For more information, please email V21SFCPublicAffairs@va.gov, call San Francisco VA Health Care System Public Affairs Office at or visit https://www.sanfrancisco.va.gov.