San Francisco VA Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

San Francisco, CA - San Francisco VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for San Francisco VA Health Care System in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Turnkey Installation of Radiology Fluro Suite: Artis Q EE329057 replacement

Develop Records Drawings Phase 2

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades – San Francisco, CA

Implement USP800 Compliance through Pharmacy Space Renovations

Philips CT Replacement (327764)

Project Program Support Services - Base Year

Refurbish Water Tower

Renovate Finishes of Common Areas in Buildings 200 and 203

Renovate Sterile Processing Service

Repair and Weatherize Parking Structure 211 Elevator

Replace Flooring in Building 203 wings 1B and 2A

Replace Morgue Cooler and Supporting HVAC

Replace Roof Building 6

Turnkey Installation of Cathlab EP room replacement

Turnkey Installation of Cathlab Room 2 replacement

“This funding allows San Francisco VA Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Northern California,” said Barbara L. Forsha, Interim Executive Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

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