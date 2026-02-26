San Francisco VA Health Care System upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 26, 2026

San Francisco, CA - San Francisco VA Health Care System today announced it will begin infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

San Francisco VA Health Care System improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Replace Building 5 roof

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable San Francisco VA Health Care System to achieve that goal,” said Thomas R. Talamante, Interim Executive Director. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

For more information, contact Shirley Jih at Shirley.jih@va.gov