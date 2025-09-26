San Francisco VA Medical Center to receive infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

August 21, 2025

San Francisco, CA - The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.

The extra funding means more resources to repair and update aging VA facilities and technology. The additional funds will come from savings gleaned from various VHA reform efforts. The additions will bring total NRM program spending for fiscal year 2025 to $2.8 billion — a nearly $500 million increase from fiscal year 2024.

The money will be spent on a variety of improvement projects at various VA health care facilities across the nation. At the San Francisco VA Medical Center, the following improvements are scheduled to occur:

Renovate ICU to Airborne Infection Isolation Standard

Upgrade Inpatient Pharmacy to meet USP800 Requirements

Replace Bldg. 5 Roof

Repair Building 203 Roof

Turnkey Installation of Hemodialysis Water Treatment System

EHRM NRM Project Support Services

Turnkey Installation of X-Ray Phillips, Digital Diagnost C90 - X-Ray #2

Turnkey Installation of X-Ray Phillips, Digital Diagnost C90 - X-Ray #3

Turnkey Installation of D-SPECT Cardiac Scanner, Spectrum Dynamics VERITON-CT64

Replace Building Automation Systems and Components

Roof Replacements for 203 and 205

Replace Critical Cooling Systems

Replace and Upgrade Ventilation Systems Building #200

Replace and Upgrade Ventilation Systems Building #203

“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure help improve care for Veterans, and these additional funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”

The improvements announced today are the latest in a growing list of VA accomplishments during the second Trump Administration, including: