ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations)
ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations) is a new opportunity the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provides Veterans so they can receive care closer to home. By teaming up with public and private organizations, VA’s ATLAS program offers care to Veterans who have long travel times to VA facilities, limited internet access, no internet-connected devices, or unreliable transportation. San Francisco VA Health Care System in partnership with Mendocino County Department of Social Services is now offering an ATLAS site in Fort Bragg, CA.
Fort Bragg Veterans Memorial Building
360 North Harrison Street, Fort Bragg, CA 95437
Veterans can currently receive the following clinical services at this location:
- Primary care
- Mental health
To schedule a video appointment at the Fort Bragg ATLAS Site, please contact:
- Primary care:
then press zero
- Mental health:
- For all others:
ATLAS sites enable Veterans to meet with a VA provider by video in a private room at convenient locations. This option makes it easier for Veterans to access VA health care by reducing obstacles, such as long travel times to appointments. We encourage Veterans to explore this new and more accessible option for VA care. As Veterans utilize ATLAS, in response to the needs of the community and requests for types of available care, San Francisco VA Health Care System can further explore expanding days of operation and services.
Where are ATLAS sites located?
ATLAS sites are located at select community locations, such as American Legion Posts, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts, and Indian Health Service medical facilities.
San Francisco VA Health Care System in partnership with Mendocino County Department of Social Services is now offering an ATLAS site at the Fort Bragg Veterans Memorial Building (360 North Harrison Street, Fort Bragg, CA 95437).
What will happen during my appointment?
When you arrive at an ATLAS site, an attendant will show you to the private appointment room. They will assist you with the provided technology to securely meet with your VA provider through VA Video Connect. The attendant will not be in the appointment room during your visit or have access to your medical information.
What is VA Video Connect?
VA Video Connect is VA’s secure videoconferencing app. All ATLAS appointments are conducted through live video using this app.
Are the video appointments secure?
Yes. VA Video Connect uses encrypted video to make sure every visit is secure and private.
What clinical services can I receive at ATLAS sites?
At the Fort Bragg, California ATLAS site, Veterans can receive primary care and mental health services.
- Primary care: 707-468-7700 then press zero
- Mental health: 707-522-6530
- For all others: 415-379-5661
Is there a copay for ATLAS appointments?
No. ATLAS offers VA Video Connect appointments. There is no copay for VA Video Connect appointments, whether you access them at home or at an ATLAS site.
Who supports the video telehealth appointments at ATLAS sites, and what is their role?
Attendants at each ATLAS site will support you with the telehealth appointment. The attendant’s role is to provide you with information about using the virtual room space, assist you with accessing the space and getting started, troubleshoot any technical issues, and clean the space between appointments. The attendant will not be in the telehealth space during your appointment, or have access to your medical information.
Can a provider prescribe medications during an ATLAS appointment?
A VA provider can prescribe most medications for you during your appointment. The medications
will then be mailed to your home. In select locations, and under urgent circumstances, a VA provider may authorize the use of a contracted local pharmacy for a short-term supply when you need to pick up your medication immediately.
Will ATLAS appointments completely replace in-person appointments at my local VA?
ATLAS appointments supplement, but do not replace, your in-person care. Where and when you receive VA care is ultimately up to you and your VA care team.
How can I be reimbursed for travel expenses associated with my ATLAS appointment?
If you qualify for travel reimbursement with VA for in-person appointments at VA Medical Centers (VAMCs), you can apply for travel reimbursement for ATLAS appointments through the usual reimbursement channels. Find out more by visiting our Veteran transportation webpage.
Can my family members have appointments at ATLAS sites?
Yes. Family members who receive care through VA (such as spouses who receive CHAMPVA services) can visit ATLAS sites for select VA appointments.
Can I bring my spouse with me to my appointment?
Yes. You can bring any significant other to your appointment for support, as you and your VA provider deem appropriate.
Can I still use an ATLAS site if I have a disability (e.g., a visual, hearing, or mobility impairment)?
Yes! We encourage all Veterans to access telehealth. However, please note that there will not be a VA employee at the ATLAS site who can assist with special needs, such as transfer assistance.
How can I schedule an ATLAS appointment at the Fort Bragg, CA site?
To schedule an ATLAS appointment with a VA provider at the Fort Bragg Veterans Memorial Building (360 North Harrison Street, Fort Bragg, CA 95437), please call our VA schedulers:
- Primary care:
then press zero
- Mental health:
- For all others: