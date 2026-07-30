ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations)

Fort Bragg Veterans Memorial Building

360 North Harrison Street, Fort Bragg, CA 95437

Veterans can currently receive the following clinical services at this location:

Primary care

Mental health

To schedule a video appointment at the Fort Bragg ATLAS Site, please contact:

Primary care : then press zero

: then press zero Mental health :

: For all others:

ATLAS sites enable Veterans to meet with a VA provider by video in a private room at convenient locations. This option makes it easier for Veterans to access VA health care by reducing obstacles, such as long travel times to appointments. We encourage Veterans to explore this new and more accessible option for VA care. As Veterans utilize ATLAS, in response to the needs of the community and requests for types of available care, San Francisco VA Health Care System can further explore expanding days of operation and services.