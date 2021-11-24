Medical Practice Clinic

Healthy eating is an important part of your overall health. We all make food decisions daily and have opportunities to make a positive impact on our health.

Our dietitian staff will work with you and your care team to help you learn to optimize your diet to improve your health. Our dietitians can help develop a personalized nutrition plan to improve your eating habits to help better manage health conditions. Healthier eating can also decrease the risk for future health conditions.

Nutrition education and counseling is offered through group, individual, and telehealth sessions. We provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

Weight Management

Diabetes

Hypertension

Cardiovascular Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease

Underweight/Malnutrition Risk

Digestive Health

Eating habits and Eating Disorders

General Nutrition Questions and Healthy Meal Planning Ideas

If you are interested in our MOVE Weight Management program, we offer individual, telehealth or virtual video groups focused on making diet and lifestyle changes for weight management. Virtual MOVE Group Sessions are weekly series of classes aimed at helping develop healthier eating habits and meal planning strategies.

Virtual MOVE Weekly Classes: offered on Thursday at 1PM-2PM

Virtual MOVE Weekly Alumni group: offered Friday at 2PM-3PM

Virtual Diabetes Education Group: 10AM-12PM(Noon) on 2nd and 4th Wednesday each month

Other Nutrition Group Options/Topics are offered through the year

If you are interested in meeting with a dietitian and setting up a Nutrition appointment, please call our Nutrition Clinic: 415-221-4810 ext: 24262 or ext: 22895.

You can also discuss with your Primary Care Provider if you would benefit from a Nutrition Referral and they can help enter a Nutrition Consult to set up a future appointment.