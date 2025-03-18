To make a reservation with Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) for shuttle service or door-to-door service, please call 415-221-4810 ext. 23080 (3 to 5 business days in advance). This system is operated by San Francisco VA Medical Center and provides service between Eureka VA Clinic, Ukiah VA Clinic, North Santa Rosa VA Clinic, South Santa Rosa VA Clinic, and Oakland Clinics.

SFVAHCS Shuttle Service: Here to serve you!

Shuttle reservations must be made 72 hours before your scheduled trip. You must have a shuttle reservation to take the shuttle. Shuttles are only used for medical appointments. You will not be able use the shuttle service if you don’t have a medical appointment. If you have any issues with the shuttle service or schedule, please call us immediately at 415-966-8758 or 415-712-8793 for assistance. Any requests to use the shuttle outside of medical appointments will require approval by a Transportation Supervisor.

Missed the shuttle? If you miss the shuttle, please call us immediately at 415-221-4810, ext. 23080 or 415-996-8758.

How to make a reservation Call us at 415-221-4810, ext. 23080.

Do I need to bring anything with me to use the shuttle? Yes, you must have an ID (i.e., Driver’s License, State ID, or Passport), appointment letter, or proof of Hoptel reservation. If you can’t provide these documents, you must reschedule your reservation.