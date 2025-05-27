To comply with NIH (National Institutes of Health) guidance on promoting maximal transparency under the NIH guidelines (NOT-OD-25-082) for Research Involving Recombinant or Synthetic Nucleic Acid Molecule, this page provides Public Posting of the SFVA IBC (Institutional Biosafety Committee) Meeting Minutes. All institutions are expected to publicly post approved Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) meeting minutes for meetings held on or after June 1, 2025. The SFVA IBC meets bimonthly.