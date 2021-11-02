 Skip to Content

Research

The San Francisco VA Health Care System runs the largest funded research program in the Veterans Health Administration with $81 million in research expenditures (FY 2019). Our world-renowned and cutting-edge research program has close to 300 principal investigators and over 1,000 active research projects.

Notable Areas of Research

  • Advanced Medical Imaging
  • Aging/Geriatrics
  • Addictions (AUD/SUD)
  • Cardiovascular Disease
  • COVID-19
  • Diabetes
  • Health services research, including big data
  • HEP-C
  • Hypertension
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Kidney Disease
  • Liver Disease
  • Lung Disease
  • Memory and dementia
  • Neuroscience of Disease
  • Oncology, including prostate and breast cancer
  • Pain Management
  • Parkinson’s Disease
  • Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
  • Rehabilitation
  • Stroke
  • Sleep Disorders
  • Telemedicine
  • Traumatic Brain Injury

We are home to the following Special Research Programs and National Centers for Excellence:

We are partnered with the Northern California Institute of Research and Education (NCIRE), a private, non-profit, research corporation, which administers VA-approved research and related education funding.

Research Studies

SFVA has numerous research opportunities for Veterans.

Click here for a list of active research studies.

For more information, contact:

Dr. Grunfeld

Carl Grunfeld MD, PhD

Associate Chief of Staff for Research and Development

VA San Francisco health care

Email: carl.grunfeld@va.gov

Last updated: