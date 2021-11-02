Research
The San Francisco VA Health Care System runs the largest funded research program in the Veterans Health Administration with $81 million in research expenditures (FY 2019). Our world-renowned and cutting-edge research program has close to 300 principal investigators and over 1,000 active research projects.
Notable Areas of Research
- Advanced Medical Imaging
- Aging/Geriatrics
- Addictions (AUD/SUD)
- Cardiovascular Disease
- COVID-19
- Diabetes
- Health services research, including big data
- HEP-C
- Hypertension
- HIV/AIDS
- Kidney Disease
- Liver Disease
- Lung Disease
- Memory and dementia
- Neuroscience of Disease
- Oncology, including prostate and breast cancer
- Pain Management
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Rehabilitation
- Stroke
- Sleep Disorders
- Telemedicine
- Traumatic Brain Injury
We are home to the following Special Research Programs and National Centers for Excellence:
- SFVA National Center for the Imaging of Neurological Diseases (CIND)
- Million Veterans Program (MVP)
- SFVA Center of Excellence in Primary Care Education (CoEPCE)
- SFVA Epilepsy Center of Excellence
- SFVA Center for Infectious Diseases
- National Center for Cardiac Surgery
- National Center for Renal Dialysis
- SFVA Center of Excellence in Post-Traumatic Stress (PTSD)
- Center for Advanced Neurosurgical Operative Procedures (CanOp)
- Hepatitis C Research and Education Center
- Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC)
- Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education, and Clinical Center (PADRECC)
- Post-Deployment Cardiopulmonary Evaluation Network (PDCEN)
- Research Initiative (QUERI) site for Measurement Science
- Western Pacemaker and AICD Surveillance Program
- Womens Comprehensive Health Center
We are partnered with the Northern California Institute of Research and Education (NCIRE), a private, non-profit, research corporation, which administers VA-approved research and related education funding.
Research Studies
SFVA has numerous research opportunities for Veterans.
Click here for a list of active research studies.
For more information, contact:
Carl Grunfeld MD, PhD
Associate Chief of Staff for Research and Development
VA San Francisco health care
Email: carl.grunfeld@va.gov