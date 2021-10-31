Research Study Subject Recruitment
The San Francisco VA Medical Center conducts research in human subjects. If you are interested in participating in a research study, please call or send an email to the contact person indicated for that study.
- BRAVE Training Study
- ICE Study "The Brain on Pain"
- Million Veteran Program
- Neuroimaging of Trauma (NeT) Study
- Preventing Loss of Independence through Exercise (PLIE) Program*
- REPS Study
- Stay Quit Smoking App Study
- Stress and Health Research Program*
- Stress and Resilience Study
- Study of Brain Aging in Vietnam War Veterans
- Suvorexant: A Dual Orexin Receptor Antagonist for Treating Sleep Disturbance in Posttraumatic Stress
- TBI and Alcohol Study
- Treatment of Insomnia in PTSD Study
- Prolonged Exposure + Oxytocin Study for Veterans with PTSD