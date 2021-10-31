BRAVE Training Study
Welcome! Many older Veterans have experienced head injury (also known as Traumatic Brain Injury or TBI) at some point in their lives, either during military service or as civilians. Some studies suggest TBI may have long-term consequences in aging. We are conducting the Brain Aging in Veterans (BRAVE) Training Study in order to understand whether computer games can improve thinking skills among older Veterans with past head injury/TBI. Our team consists of researchers at the San Francisco VA Medical Center and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).
Eligibility
We are currently recruiting for the BRAVE Training Study. You may be eligible if you meet all of the following conditions:
Are a U.S. Military Veteran
Are 60 to 85 years old
Have had at least one past head injury/TBI
Getting Started
Potential participants will be asked some questions over the phone by a member of our research team to see if you are eligible for the study. The next step would be to participate in an in-person visit at the San Francisco VA Medical Center.
Participation
This study involves:
Three in-person study visits at San Francisco VA Medical Center, where you will complete paper-and-pencil and computer tasks that measure thinking skills, and other questionnaires/interviews about your health and other life history.
May also involve: Four weeks of at-home computer games.
No computer experience necessary.
Compensation
Earn up to $90 - $110.
For More Information
If you would like to participate, or receive further information about the study, please call:
Maria-Paulina Amaya, Research Assistant, at 415-221-4810, ext. 25197.