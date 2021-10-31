Eligibility

We are currently recruiting for the BRAVE Training Study. You may be eligible if you meet all of the following conditions:

Are a U.S. Military Veteran

Are 60 to 85 years old

Have had at least one past head injury/TBI

Getting Started

Potential participants will be asked some questions over the phone by a member of our research team to see if you are eligible for the study. The next step would be to participate in an in-person visit at the San Francisco VA Medical Center.

Participation

This study involves:

Three in-person study visits at San Francisco VA Medical Center , where you will complete paper-and-pencil and computer tasks that measure thinking skills, and other questionnaires/interviews about your health and other life history.

May also involve: Four weeks of at-home computer games.

No computer experience necessary.

Compensation

Earn up to $90 - $110.

For More Information

If you would like to participate, or receive further information about the study, please call:

Maria-Paulina Amaya, Research Assistant, at 415-221-4810, ext. 25197.